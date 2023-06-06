Prince Harry news – latest: ‘Row’ with William sowed ‘seeds of discord’ between brothers, court told
Duke will appear in court on Tuesday in the witness box where he will be cross examined
Prince Harry’s relationship with his brother, the Prince of Wales, suffered “mistrust” because of articles published by the Mirror publisher, a court has heard.
The Duke of Sussex is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages, claiming journalists at its titles – which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.
On Monday David Sherborne, acting for Harry, referred to a 2003 article which detailed an alleged row between the duke and Prince William, over their mother’s former butler Paul Burrell.
“Even at this very early formative stage... the seeds of discord between these two brothers are starting to be sown,” the barrister said.
“Brothers can sometimes disagree. But once it is made public in this way and their inside feelings revealed in the way that they are, trust begins to be eroded.”
Claims include more than 100 stories about royals
Harry alleges about 140 articles published between 1996 and 2010 contained information gathered using unlawful methods, and 33 of these have been selected to be considered at the trial.
One of the articles put before the trial is a December 2003 report from The People, headlined: “Wills… Seeing Burrell is only way to stop him selling more Diana secrets. Harry no… Burrell’s a…”.
Mr Sherborne referred to the article which detailed an alleged row between the duke and his brother over Mr Burrell.
The barrister said: “Even at this very early formative stage, the seeds of discord between these two brothers are starting to be sown.”
“Brothers can sometimes disagree,” Mr Sherborne said, adding: “But once it is made public in this way and their inside feelings revealed in the way that they are, trust begins to be eroded.”
The barrister added: “One can see how the mistrust can set in from an early age, exactly because of this type of activity.”
The brothers are now estranged, with the breakdown in their relationship laid bare in the duke’s controversial autobiography Spare, which claims William physically attacked Harry and teased him about his panic attacks.
Harry’s claim is being heard alongside three other “representative” claims during a trial which began last month and is due to last six to seven weeks.
Relationship ‘had little chance due to constant stream of stories'
Mr Sherborne said that in his witness statement, yet to be made public, the duke described the “constant stream of stories” about his relationship with Ms Davy.
The barrister told the High Court the duke referred to “how little chance this relationship was given because of this” and described how it affected his relationships going forward.
Zimbabwean-born Chelsy dated Harry for about seven years. They coped with a long-distance relationship while the duke was training in the Army and overseas and Chelsy was at university in South Africa.
They split in early 2009 and, after both reportedly had flings, rekindled their relationship, and in May 2010 Ms Davy made a rare public appearance to watch Harry receive his wings after completing his Army Air Corps helicopter pilot course.
The reunion was not permanent and the couple broke up again. They remained friends and she attended his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.
Mr Sherborne said: “As he explains, it was as if they never felt they were on their own, which placed a huge amount of strain on their relationship and ultimately led Ms Davy to decide a royal life was not for her.”
Mr Sherborne added: “It also caused their circle of friends to become smaller and smaller, meaning that relationships were lost entirely unnecessarily.”
Harry’s relationship with ex ‘damaged by phone hacking’ court hears
The Duke of Sussex’s relationship with his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy and his bond with his brother were damaged by newspaper articles produced by alleged unlawful information gathering, the High Court was told.
Harry believes Ms Davy decided a “royal life was not for her” due to a string of stories about the couple, the trial heard.
Harry is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages, claiming journalists at its titles, which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.
When the duke clashed with his brother over the best way to handle Paul Burrell, their mother’s former butler, their alleged disagreement was the subject of a 2003 story in The People that contributed to the “seeds of discord” being sown between the siblings.
The press intrusion left Harry, who in 2020 stepped down as a working royal and moved to California with his wife Meghan, “suffering bouts of depression as a result”, his barrister David Sherborne told the court.
Former Mirror journalist denies knowledge of ‘flight blagging’
Former Mirror journalist Anthony Harwood, the sole witness in today’s proceedings, has denied knowing anything about a former reporter using an illegal technique called “flight blagging”.
The paper’s former head of news was asked about a story revealing the identity of Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Chelsy Davy, previously described as a “mystery blonde”, according to Sky News.
The duke’s lawyer David Sherborne claimed the Mirror had tasked a freelancer with making enquiries about the story in South Africa and asked Mr Harwood whether he was aware the freelancer was “very well-known for blagging flight details”, the broadcaster reported.
Mr Harwood reportedly told the court that he was not aware, and said the freelancer did “nothing of the sort” on the story about Ms Davy, headlined “Harry Is A Chelsy Fan”.
Princess Diana phone hacking claims are ‘total speculation’, says Mirror lawyer
The claim that Mirror journalists had hacked the phone of Diana, the late Princess of Wales, is “total speculation”, the publisher’s lawyer has said.
Andrew Green KC told the court that Prince Harry’s lawyer’s “suggestion that MGN’s journalists hacked her phone is total speculation without any evidential basis whatsoever”.
“The letters you were shown, to Michael Barrymore, are not evidence of voicemail interception,” Mr Green said, adding that “plainly no such finding could be made”.
Mr Green also told the court there was “simply nothing suspicious” about data on calls to the duke’s associates.
