Prince Harry’s relationship with his brother, the Prince of Wales, suffered “mistrust” because of articles published by the Mirror publisher, a court has heard.

The Duke of Sussex is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages, claiming journalists at its titles – which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

On Monday David Sherborne, acting for Harry, referred to a 2003 article which detailed an alleged row between the duke and Prince William, over their mother’s former butler Paul Burrell.

“Even at this very early formative stage... the seeds of discord between these two brothers are starting to be sown,” the barrister said.

“Brothers can sometimes disagree. But once it is made public in this way and their inside feelings revealed in the way that they are, trust begins to be eroded.”