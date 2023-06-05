Prince Harry news – latest: Duke of Sussex finally gets his day in court for phone-hacking case
King’s younger son faces cross-examination as he sues Mirror Group for allegedly illegally gathering information on him
The Duke of Sussex is due to appear at the High Court as his case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror over alleged unlawful information gathering begins.
Harry is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages, claiming journalists at its titles, which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, were linked to methods including phone-hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.
His claim is being heard alongside three other “representative” claims during a trial that began last month and is due to last up to seven weeks.
Harry alleges about 140 articles published between 1996 and 2010 contained information gathered using unlawful methods, and 33 of these have been selected to be considered at the trial.
MGN is contesting the claims and has either denied or not admitted each of them. The publisher also argues some of the claimants have brought their legal action too late.
The duke is due to arrive at the court in London on Monday and is due to enter the witness box on Tuesday, when he will face cross-examination from MGN’s lawyers.
King away on holiday as Harry visits London
The King will miss his son’s visit to London as he is due to be in holiday in Romania for five days:
King Charles to miss Prince Harry’s London visit as he holidays in Romania
King Charles will relax in his hidden holiday home in rural Transylvania
When Princess Anne appeared in court
It is thought to be the first time a senior member of the royal family has personally appeared in court proceedings since 2002, when the Princess Royal pleaded guilty to a charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act after her pet bit two children in Windsor Great Park. Here’s our coverage of the case at the time:
Regina v The Princess. Defendant 2595640 is ordered to pay Â£500
Defendant 2595640, better known as the Princess Royal, barely whispered "guilty" as, at 10.02am yesterday, she became the first member of the Royal Family to become a convicted felon in 353 years.
Harry ‘hoped for apology from family'
A month ago, Prince Harry attended the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla – but his wife Meghan Markle stayed at home in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The prince arrived at Westminster Abbey alone, and was assigned to sit two rows behind his brother, and then he left alone.
The Duke of Sussex has been seeking an apology from his family, according to his television interviews in January.
Girlfriend article ‘obtained legitimately'
A 2004 Daily Mirror article about the Duke of Sussex’s then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy was “obtained legitimately”, a former journalist and news editor has told the High Court:
Former Mirror journalist says story on Harry’s ex Chelsy Davy ‘obtained legally’
Journalist who had front-page story which reported details of the Prince Harry’s “13-day bender” gives evidence
The 33 articles at the heart of the case
Some 33 articles, dated between 1996 and 2009, have been selected for examination during the trial of Harry’s contested claim against MGN.
The company has told the trial in London that it denies that 28 out of the 33 articles involved unlawful information gathering and that it was not admitted for the remaining five articles.
The publisher claims the stories came from a range of sources, including information disclosed by royal households or other royals, freelance journalists and news agencies as well as confidential sources with “extensive” royal contacts.
These are the 33 articles:
The newspaper articles the Duke of Sussex claims involved unlawful activity
Some 33 stories will be examined during the trial of Harry’s High Court claim against Mirror Group Newspapers
Duke’s other battles
The duke is no stranger to fighting legal cases. Here are his other battles:
What to know as Prince Harry prepares to take on a British tabloid publisher in court
Prince Harry has become the royal family's most famous litigant in London
Three other test cases to be considered
Harry’s case, alongside those of former Coronation Street actress Nikki Sanderson, actor Michael Turner - known professionally as Michael Le Vell - and comedian Paul Whitehouse’s ex-wife Fiona Wightman are being considered as “test cases”.
MGN is contesting the claims over allegations its journalists were linked to voicemail interception, securing information through deception and hiring private investigators for unlawful activities.
The publisher says board members have denied knowledge of such activities and claims there is “no evidence, or no sufficient evidence, of voicemail interception” in any of the four claims chosen as “representative” cases.
Harry is due to enter the witness box this week as the trial focuses on his individual case.
Prince’s other legal battles
Prince Harry’s other civil litigation claims include challenges to the government over his security, libel accusations against The Mail on Sunday and allegations of unlawful information gathering against Associated Newspapers Limited:
What is happening with Harry’s six High Court claims?
The Duke of Sussex’s civil litigation includes legal challenges against three newspaper publishers and the Home Office
‘Simply no evidence’ for many claims, trial told
A lawyer for Mirror Group Newspapers argued as the case opened last month that a “very substantial proportion” of the articles involved in the case were at “a breathtaking level of triviality”, saying there was “simply no evidence” for many of the claims of phone hacking:
‘Simply no evidence’ for many Mirror phone hacking claims, Prince Harry trial told
Claims brought by four individuals, including the Duke of Sussex, against Mirror Group Newspapers were made with ‘no basis’, High Court hears
Private investigator gathered information on prince at nightclub
On the first day of the trial last month, a lawyers for MGN, Andrew Green KC, said it was admitted that a private investigator was instructed, by an MGN journalist at The People, to unlawfully gather information about Harry’s activities at the Chinawhite nightclub one night in February 2004.
“Otherwise, the specified allegations are denied, or in a few cases not admitted,” he added.
Mr Green said there was a reference to a payment record for £75 in February 2004.
He continued: “It is admitted that this represented an instruction to engage in unlawful information gathering, and MGN unreservedly apologises and accepts that the Duke of Sussex is entitled to appropriate compensation for it.
“MGN does not know what information this related to, although it clearly had some connection with his conduct at the nightclub.”
The barrister said that there was a People article published in February 2004 “giving the recollection of a woman Harry spent time with” at the club.
Mr Green added: “The Duke of Sussex notably does not claim in relation to this article, so it is not alleged that this instruction led to the publication of his private information.
“The fee paid, £75, suggests little work was involved.”
