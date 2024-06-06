Ahead of the wedding taking place at Chester Cathedral on Friday between the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, and Olivia Henson, the billionaire groom paid for the Cheshire city to be decorated with 100,000 flowers, planted in vibrant displays which will remain for the rest of the summer.

The gesture has made one of Britain’s most picturesque cities even more spectacular, befitting the nuptials of Britain’s richest man under 40 and the society event of the year.

The Prince of Wales, one of “Hughie’s” closest friends, will act as usher, and other guests are expected to be a who’s who of the aristocracy, including everyone from Princess Eugenie – a friend of the bride’s from Marlborough College – to the Van Cutsems (William van Cutsem is Prince William’s best friend; his elder brother Edward is married to Lady Tamara Grosvenor, Hugh’s sister. In this world, most people are related somehow.)