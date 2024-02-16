What time is Prince Harry’s Good Morning America interview and can I watch in the UK?

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry is set to discuss King Charles's health in a television interview in the US for the first time since his father's cancer diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex is also due to talk about his life with Meghan and the Invictus Games in the Good Morning America interview on Friday.

The interview comes after a week of announcements from Harry and Meghan, who faced backlash after relaunching their Archewell website, the name of their foundation, as The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Buckingham Palace announced earlier this month that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer and would be stepping back from public-facing duties.

Harry, who now lives in California, flew to the UK last week to see the King. He visited without Meghan and their two children, but he spent less than an hour seeing his father at Clarence House and there was no meeting with his brother, the Prince of Wales, during the trip.

What time is the Good Morning America interview?

The programme, broadcast on ABC, starts at midday GMT each day, running for two hours from 7 to 9am EST.

It is not yet clear at which point in the programme the Duke’s interview will feature, but it marks his first TV interview in some time, following a flurry of broadcasts in which he discussed his autobiography Spare.

Those interviews saw him quizzed about critical claims of his father and brother made in the book, the publication of which is believed to have stoked tensions in their relationship.

Can I watch in the UK?

It is not possible to watch ABC in the UK, however those using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) should be able to view the channel.

The broadcaster is typically quick to posts clips of its interviews on social media sites, including YouTube and X/Twitter, which can be expected to be the case for the Duke’s interview.

Additional reporting by PA