Piers Morgan has insisted he is “not going to take lectures on privacy invasion” from Prince Harry, as a High Court battle over allegations of phone hacking at the Daily Mirror while he was an editor at the newspaper got under way.

A host of celebrity claimants have accused Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) of breaching their privacy, in what their lawyer David Sherborne alleged were unlawful activities on an “industrial scale” at three newspapers over 20 years.

While the publisher apologised “unreservedly” to the Duke of Sussex on Wednesday for one of its journalists hiring a private investigator to unlawfully gather information about his activities, MGN is contesting the other claims, which include allegations of voicemail interception.

In a BBC interview set for broadcast on Thursday, Morgan said he has “never told anybody to hack a phone”, as he accused Harry of having “spent the last three years ruthlessly and cynically invading the royal family’s privacy for vast commercial gain”, in comments to ITV journalists outside his home.