Prince Harry will not attend his uncle’s funeral due to security fears

Prince Harry will not travel to the UK for his uncle Lord Fellowes’ funeral due to “security concerns”, amid his ongoing battle with the Home Office.

Lord Robert Fellowes, who died at 82, is set to be buried in a small service for close friends and family later this month, before a larger memorial with his wider circle.

The late husband of Lady Jane Fellowes, Princess Diana’s sister, served as private secretary to Queen Elizabeth for nine years across a 13-year-long stint working as the Queen’s advisor. With his connections to the family, high-profile royals are expected to attend the funeral.

Prince Harry is close with his aunt, Lady Jane Fellowes, and was seen warmly embracing her at the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in May.

Lord Fellowes was one of the Queen’s closest confidants for over a decade ( Getty )

But he won’t reunite with her as she grieves for her late husband, as a dispute with the Home Office over police protection continues - with Harry reportedly concerned about being on the receiving end of a “knife or acid” attack.

The estranged Prince this year lost a High Court challenge over his right to state-funded police protection.

As a result, he has made only brief visits to the UK which have not included his wife or children.

A royal insider said Harry was “frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father”, according to People, although they added that the idea King Charles could do anything about it was “wholly incorrect”.

The Duke said security concerns were “one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country”, in an interview on ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial.

Harry has spoken out on why he is no longer bringing his family to the UK ( CBS Sunday Morning )

Harry is reportedly still not in contact with his brother, Prince William and dad, King Charles - which may have been another factor in his decision not to visit the UK.

He is reportedly conscious of the ability of the ongoing rift to overshadow the purpose of the event whenever he returns to the UK, which was behind his decision not to attend the wedding of his close friend the Duke of Westminster, according to the Telegraph.

The Duke is said to have spoken to his mother’s siblings - with whom he has good relationships - following Lord Fellowes’ death last month.

Harry has a good relationship with his aunts and uncles on his mother’s side ( PA Archive )

Earl Spencer, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale have been public in their support of Prince Harry amid his fallout with his close family, backing his battle against the tabloid press and supporting him at the Invictus service at St Paul’s.

Lord Fellowes, Prince Harry’s uncle by marriage, was said to be “deeply fond” of his late sister, who he described in 2008 as a “very good person” who found it “difficult in life to find happiness”.

Speaking to the Telegraph he said she was an “extraordinary communicator with a great feeling for the underdog,” adding that it “never became patronising”.