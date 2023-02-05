Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman who says she took Prince Harry’s virginity has disclosed the details of how the young royal “seduced” her.

Sasha Walpole says the Duke of Sussex initially wooed her with a birthday card and a Miss Piggy toy when they were both teenagers.

Hired as an assistant groom at Highgrove in 1999, the now 40 year-old has come forward claiming to be the “older woman” who took Prince Harry referred to as being his first.

Prince Harry wrote about losing his virginity in his memoir ‘Spare’ (Getty Images)

She says their encounter happened in the summer of 2001, placing Harry at 16 years-old. In his explosive memoir, Spare, he describes it as a “humiliating episode with an older woman” who “treated me like a young stallion”.

“I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away,” he wrote. “One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub.”

More than 20 years later, Ms Walpole has shared intimate details of their tryst with the Sun newspaper, including the birthday card she says he gave her.

“Dear Sash, Have a very happy birthday and don’t get too p**ed!” the card reads. “Luckily I’ll be there to keep an eye on you. Loads of love xx. Thanks for everything.”

The card was signed off with “Baz”, which the prince revealed to Stephen Colbert on a US chat show was a nickname used by his friends.

“He never signed off with his real name, even on a text it would be H”, Ms Walpole said - the same abbreviation his wife Meghan Markle uses now.

Harry’s book has gone on to sell more than one million copies but Ms Walpole did not know she would be in it (AP)

Hours before the sexual encounter, Ms Walpole says the pair had visited Thorpe Park in Surrey, where Harry won her a Miss Piggy toy wearing a tropical outfit. When he got to the party later on, he gave it to her as a present along with the handwritten card.

“I noticed that Harry had stuffed Miss Piggy’s bra with extra paper to give her boobs a boost”, she told The Sun.

Ms Walpole described the sex as “passionate and sparky” but between two friends. Harry wouldn’t smoke in front of people, which is “how we ended up in a field”, she adds.

Now a digger driver and a mother-of-two, she says she was shocked when she first learned that their encounter had been written about – albeit anonymously – in the memoir, which has since become a record-smashing bestseller.

“No one warned me about the night being included in the book – and Harry, or his people, could have found me to tell me if they had wanted to do so”, she told the newspaper. “I lead a peaceful life – I didn’t invite this.”