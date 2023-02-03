Harry and Meghan among star-studded guests at Ellen DeGeneres’s wedding vow renewal

Prince Harry and Meghan were among those gathered for Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s intimate vowel renewal ceremony.

The iconic television host was surprised by her wife, who decided to incorporate the ceremony into her 50th birthday party.

In this clip from inside the couple’s house, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen standing among other famous guests.

Kris Jenner officiated the ceremony, with names such as Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, and Katy Perry also in attendance.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.