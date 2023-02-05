A woman has come forward claiming to be the person who took the Duke of Sussex’s virginity, saying it was a “passionate wham-bam” between two friends.

Sasha Walpole claims she’s the “older woman” that Prince Harry references in his memoir, Spare.

“It was ­literally wham-bam between two friends,” she told The Sun on Sunday.

“The sex was passionate and sparky because we shouldn’t have been doing it. One thing just quickly led to another. We ended up on the floor.”

Ms Walpole added that she was not warned the encounter would be included in Harry’s book.

