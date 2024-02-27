Prince William pulls out of godfather’s memorial service due to ‘personal matter’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Prince of Wales has pulled out of attending the memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle due to a personal matter, Kensington Palace said.

Kensington Palace would not elaborate further but said the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.

William, who was due to deliver a reading, called the Greek royal family who are attending the service in St George’s Chapel to let them know he was unable to attend.

The late King Constantine of Greece, who died in January last year, was William’s godfather and was close to his second cousin King Charles.

Constantine was a first cousin once removed and sailing partner of the late Duke of Edinburgh, and died at the age of 82 in January last year, decades after being toppled from the throne in a military coup.

William was expected to attend the ceremony alone as his wife Kate is away from official royal engagements until after Easter following major surgery in January.

The King was also expected to miss the service as postponed public engagements as he continues treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

William is among the senior members of the royal family who have stepped up official duties in recent weeks following the King’s diagnosis.

He returned to work days after the news broke after having taken off several weeks to care for Kate following her surgery.

