The Prince and Princess of Wales are greeting well-wishers after arriving at Sandringham House to view floral tributes left for the Queen.

Thousands of people have turned out to see William and Kate look at the sea of flowers left for the late monarch by the Norwich Gates.

A large crowd gathered behind metal barriers after news of the visit was reported earlier in the day.

Norfolk Police advised an “increasing number” of people were expected and that officers were managing a one-way system around the estate.

The visit to the Norfolk estate is the couple’s first solo engagement as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

They previously visited tributes at Windsor Castle joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In London, members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.

The queue currently stretches back 3.8 miles to Tower Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin.

King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is not taking part in any events.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex will travel to Manchester, where they will light a candle in the Queen’s memory at the cathedral.

Meanwhile, the Princess Royal, accompanied by her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, will visit Glasgow City Chambers to meet representatives of organisations of which the Queen was patron.

Thousands of wellwishers turned out to see William and Kate look at the sea of flowers left for the late monarch by the Norwich Gates (Peter Cziborra/Reuters)

More details of the Queen’s state funeral have emerged ahead of Monday.

The King, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex will mount a 15-minute vigil around the Queen’s coffin as it lies in state at 7.30pm on Friday.The King and members of the royal family will walk behind the Queen’s coffin to Wellington Arch when it leaves Westminster Abbey on Monday after the funeral.

The Queen’s committal service will take place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, at 4pm. The Queen will then be buried with her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in King George VI’s chapel in Windsor Castle in a private service at 7.30pm.

Additional reporting by Press Association