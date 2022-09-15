Two-minute silence across the United Kingdom to conclude Queen’s funeral

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A two-minute silence will be held at 11.55am on Monday at the conclusion of the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II, it has been announced.

The silence will follow the sounding of the Last Post to bring an end to a service bringing together members of the royal family together with visiting monarchs and presidents from around the globe, senior British dignitaries and members of the public in Westminster Abbey.

A congregation of more than 2,000 will be led by King Charles III in saying a formal farewell to the UK’s longest-serving sovereign before her body is taken to Windsor Castle for burial alongside her lat husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

Under a plan meticulously drawn up over many years with the input of the late monarch, the coffin bearing the Queen will be taken on the morning of Monday 19 September from Westminster Hall, where she has been lying in state since Wednesday.

The last members of the public to pay their respects will file past the oak coffin at 6.30am, before it is taken to the Abbey shortly after 10.30am on a gun carriage hauled by 142 Royal Navy personnel.

The coffin will be lifted from the catafalque where it has stood in Westminster Hall - draped with the Royal Standard and carrying the imperial state crown, orb and sceptre - by pall-bearers of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, of which the Queen was company commander.