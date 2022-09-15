In response to the article about national mourning, I feel that the author has hit the nail on the head.

Companies are in a scramble to out-mourn each other, posting sympathies and closing stores. Flights over London during the funeral will be cancelled, causing problems for those travellers. But what about the workers on zero hours contracts who will now lose a day’s pay?

What about the small companies now expected to pay workers for an extra day’s holiday while simultaneously losing a day’s business? And the hospitality sector which has suffered over a year of closure due to the pandemic, followed by restricted opening, is now under pressure to show their loyalty to the royal family and close its doors yet again?