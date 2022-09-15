Ben Wallace stands guard at Queen’s coffin as member of Royal Company of Archers
Royal Company of Archers serves as monarch’s bodyguard in Scotland
Cabinet ministers Alister Jack and Ben Wallace are taking part in the vigil at the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall.
Both men are members of the Royal Company of Archers, which functions as the sovereign’s bodyguard in Scotland.
After the Queen’s death at Balmoral in Scotland last week, Mr Wallace said she had “dedicated her life to serving her nation”.
Speaking about the Queen after her death was announced, Mr Jack stated: “Her long reign was defined by hard work and dedicated public service, earning her the respect and devotion of her citizens.”
Mr Jack was appointed Scottish secretary and Mr Wallace was appointed defence secretary as part of Liz Truss’s new Cabinet.
