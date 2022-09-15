Jump to content

Ben Wallace stands guard at Queen’s coffin as member of Royal Company of Archers

Royal Company of Archers serves as monarch’s bodyguard in Scotland

Aisha Rimi
Thursday 15 September 2022 13:15
Comments
Ben Wallace stands guard at Queen’s coffin as member of Royal Company of Archers

Cabinet ministers Alister Jack and Ben Wallace are taking part in the vigil at the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall.

Both men are members of the Royal Company of Archers, which functions as the sovereign’s bodyguard in Scotland.

After the Queen’s death at Balmoral in Scotland last week, Mr Wallace said she had “dedicated her life to serving her nation”.

Speaking about the Queen after her death was announced, Mr Jack stated: “Her long reign was defined by hard work and dedicated public service, earning her the respect and devotion of her citizens.”

Mr Jack was appointed Scottish secretary and Mr Wallace was appointed defence secretary as part of Liz Truss’s new Cabinet.

