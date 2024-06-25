The Princess Royal is under observation, just precautionary we’re assured, for a bit of light concussion. Details are scant, but apparently Anne had a run-in with a horse on her Gatcombe Park estate a couple of days ago. She was walking at the time, not riding. Buckingham Palace remains upbeat – the Princess Royal “is expected to make a full and swift recovery”.

Meanwhile, Anne is stuck in a hospital bed, no doubt tutting at the prospect of a disrupted schedule. In her own words, when it comes to work she likes to pack it in. Today she will miss the royal welcome and state banquet for the Emperor and Empress of Japan. Later in the week there was to be a trip to Canada. No more.

These are temporary blips. Like her parents, Anne is made of tough stuff. But the convalescence of Britain’s hardest-working royal highlights both the fragility of our current royal family and the Princess’ recent prominence within team Windsor.