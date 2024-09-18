The Princess of Wales’s cancer journey: A timeline

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The Princess of Wales has endured one of the most tumultuous years of her life after she was diagnosed with cancer following planned abdominal surgery.

What resulted was a nine-month battle and almost complete absence from royal life as she underwent “preventative chemotherapy” for an undisclosed form of the disease.

While the princess was well enough to make her first appearance since Christmas at the King’s birthday parade in June, it was not until this month that she announced that she had finally completed her treatment.

In a poignant video with her husband, the Prince of Wales, and their three children, the Wales family reflected on how Kate’s illness had a profound impact on all of their lives as she announced a gradual return to duty.

Prince William later admitted that while it was “good news” that his wife’s treatment was over, he stressed that she still has “a long way to go” in her recovery.

The princess was as good as her word and on Tuesday afternoon attended a meeting at Windsor Castle for her Early Years work, which highlights the importance of supporting children at a young age.

This is a full timeline of Kate’s health journey in 2024 so far.

16 January, Tuesday

The Princess’s saga begins in January when she is secretly admitted to The London Clinic for abdominal surgery.

The Princess of Wales made what was to be her last public appearance for almost half a year on Christmas Day, 2023. ( AFP via Getty Images )

17 January, Wednesday

Kensington Palace reveals that the princess has had “planned abdominal surgery” and estimates that she will spend the next 10 to 14 days in hospital.

It is said that she will be stepping back from her duties until Easter to recover. The Prince of Wales also steps back from his work to support his wife and young children.

The princess is said to be “doing well” in the immediate aftermath of the operation. Specifics about the nature of the operation were, and remain, private.

18 January, Thursday

Prince William is photographed leaving The London Clinic after visiting his wife.

William drives away from The London Clinic. ( PA Archive )

26 January, Friday

The princess is visited by King Charles when he is also treated at The London Clinic for an enlarged prostate.

29 January, Monday

The princess is discharged.

5 February, Monday

Prince William returns to duty.

Buckingham Palace announces that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. The Palace clarifies that while undisclosed in its form, the monarch does not have prostate cancer, although the disease was found during his prostate procedure.

The king steps back from his public-facing duties as he begins his treatment.

7 February, Wednesday

The Prince of Wales thanks well-wishers for their support amid the family’s health troubles. At this point, it is believed that the Princess of Wales is merely recovering from her abdominal surgery.

4 March, Monday

The princess is photographed by paparazzi for the first time since her operation. She is being driven near Windsor Castle by her mother, Carole Middleton.

5 March, Tuesday

A claim that the princess would undertake the Colonel’s Review ahead of the Trooping the Colour in June is removed from the army’s website.

10 March, Sunday

Kensington Palace shares a picture of the princess with her three children to celebrate Mother’s Day. It is accompanied by the following message: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

On the same day, the picture is removed by major photo agencies after it emerges that it has been manipulated.

11 March, Monday

The princess personally apologises for the “confusion” caused by the photograph, describing herself as an “amateur photographer” who does occasionally “experiment” with editing.

16 March, Tuesday

A picture of a woman claimed to be the Princess of Wales near a Windsor farm shop is published by The Sun.

19 March, Tuesday

A breach report is filed with the UK privacy and data protection watchdog following claims that a staff member at the London Clinic attempted to access Kate’s private medical information.

22 March, Friday

Kensington Palace releases a video of the princess announcing that she has been diagnosed with cancer. She asks the public for privacy as she begins a course of preventative chemotherapy.

Kate said: “It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in a poignant video. ( AP )

18 April, Thursday

Prince William returns to work again after a brief Easter break, which he spent with his family. His engagements include a visit to a London food waste charity, Surplus to Supper, in Sunbury-on-Thames and a London youth centre.

10 May, Friday

The Prince of Wales provides a welcome update on his wife’s health and says she is “doing well”.

5 June, Wednesday

A further update is provided by Prince William almost a month later at a D-Day memorial event in Portsmouth, where he tells a member of the public: “She’d love to be here today.”

8 June, Saturday

The princess sends a letter to the Irish Guards and apologises for being unable to make the Colonel’s Review ahead of Trooping the Colour because of her treatment.

13 June, Friday

Kate announces her return to public life at Trooping the Colour and says in a statement that while she is progressing, she is “not out of the woods yet”.

15 June, Saturday

The Princess of Wales makes a welcome return to life at Trooping the Colour, appearing with her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Kate and Charles with the royal family on the Palace balcony after Trooping the Colour in June. ( PA Wire )

14 July, Saturday

Kate makes a second public appearance, at Wimbledon, and receives a standing ovation. She presents the Men’s Final trophy to Carlos Alcaraz.

11 August, Sunday

The Prince and Princess of Wales appear in a joint video to congratulate Team GB on their performance at the Paris Olympics.

Well done @TeamGB, what an incredible journey!



Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud!



Here's to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer 🇬🇧🥇 pic.twitter.com/oCLz7HuuLG — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 11, 2024

25 August, Sunday

The royal family, including the princess, begin their summer break at the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. It is believed that this is the furthest Kate has travelled since her cancer diagnosis.

6 September, Friday

The princess hints at an imminent return to duty and says she is “looking forward” to working with the new chief of the Scouts, Dwayne Fields.

8 September, Sunday

It is reported that the princess could make her next public appearance on Remembrance Sunday and host her annual Christmas carol concert.

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte in the royal box at Wimbledon 2024. ( PA Wire )

9 September, Monday

Kensington Palace releases a video of the Wales family reflecting on the past nine months, and the princess reveals that she has finally finished her cancer treatment.

She added to others with cancer: “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand.”

10 September, Tuesday

Prince William stresses that his wife still has “a long way to go”, despite the “good news” that she has finished chemotherapy.

17 September, Tuesday

The princess returns to work at Windsor Castle, turning her focus to her Early Years work.

The Court Circular reads: “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle.”

The meeting likely concerned the Shaping Us campaign that aims to raise the profile of the importance of early childhood development and the impact it can have later in life.

This marks the princess’s third royal engagement of the year and her first work engagement.