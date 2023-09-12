Jails at breaking point over exodus of trained guards

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The staffing crisis in UK prisons has been laid bare as new figures show thousands of the most experienced officers have left the service — leaving jails vulnerable to increased violence, instability and control by organised gangs.

New analysis by The Independent shows some 60 per cent of officers across UK prisons had more than 10 years’ experience in 2017 - with that figure plunging to around 30 per cent by June this year. More than 1,000 of these more experienced prison officers have been lost in the past year alone.

At the same time, the proportion of officers with less than three years experience has risen, from 27 per cent in 2017 to over 36 per cent.

Experts warned that inexperienced staff had less confidence to deal with violence and organised crime bosses on prison wards, while being left without support or mentoring. Labour said the scale of experienced staff leaving the service was “frankly alarming.”

It comes as an investigation was launched into how terror suspect Daniel Khalife allegedly managed to escape HMP Wandsworth, with the chief inspector of prisons saying the single biggest problem facing that prison was a lack of staff and inexperience.

Charlie Taylor also told The Independent that governors, prison officers and prisoners were concerned about “very inexperienced staff who just don’t know the ropes”.

“That’s fine if you’ve got one or two because you can mentor them or look after them. But we often come across instances where inexperienced staff are being mentored by those who are only slightly more experienced than them,” he said.

He said increased prison violence created a “vicious cycle” where staff wanted to quit, leaving the jail with less supervision, and causing violence to increase.

Steven Gillan, general secretary at the Prison Officers Association, said young staff were “being left to their own devices” without sufficient mentoring, which left them open to manipulation by organised gangs.

HMP Wandsworth, which is being investigated after a terror suspect allegedly escaped (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

“These young staff -18, 19 - coming in now, they’re not getting the same mentoring that I had. They’ve been neglected.

“You have prisoners who will manipulate that [inexperience] and suss out the confidence of staff and bully and intimidate them into their way of thinking, which is quite wrong.”

Andrew Neilson, director of campaigns at the charity Howard League for Penal Reform, said the loss of “so many experienced staff” was one of the key factors driving the “crisis” in prisons.

He said the situation had “created instability at every level of the system”, with “overstretched senior leadership teams in a state of flux while new staff with little training are parachuted in”.

Sir Bob Neill, a Tory MP and chair of the Commons Justice Committee, described the retention of exeperinced officers as a “problem”.

He said: “You have inexperienced officers on the wing and when problems emerge it is often the old hands who are better at calming things down.

“They have the experience, they have seen things before, and they can also be better at building relationships (with prisoners).”

Latest Ministry of Justice statistics from June show that prison officers with 10 years of experience or more make up just 29.8 per cent of staff, compared to 59.4 per cent in 2017. There are around 22,400 prison officers currently in the service.

1,087 full time staff with 10 years or more of experience had been lost from the service from June 2022 to June 2023, MoJ stats show.

The number of staff who have had less than three years experience has also been increasing. 36.3 per cent of officers had less than three years service in 2023, compared with 27.2 per cent in June 2017.

A survey by the committee this summer suggested that the lack of experience will only get worse.

Latest Ministry of Justice statistics from June show that prison officers with 10 years of experience or more make up just 29.8 per cent of staff, compared to 59.4 per cent in 2017 (File image/Alamy/PA)

Half of prison officers said they do not feel safe at work and over 40 per cent plan on leaving the service in the next five years. This is compared with around 30 per cent of operational support staff.

Mr Taylor said that, where staff used to join the service in their mid-twenties after working elsewhere - such as in the Armed Forces - now some new staff members have only recently left school.

He issued an urgent notification for HMP Woodhill at the end of August after he found that the prison had the highest rate of serious assaults against staff in the country. The notice concluded that “the many relatively inexperienced staff lacked the confidence and were not sufficiently supported to challenge poor behaviour.”

Mr Tayor said: “If a prison is a violent and dangerous place then the [staff] drop-out rate will be higher, but then that feeds into a vicious cycle because provision gets less good and prisoners get locked up more.”

A 2021 report into Wandsworth prison found that “staffing shortfalls were preventing the prison from running a decent and predictable regime.”

“More than 30 per cent of prison officers were either absent or unable to work their full duties. Around a quarter were less than a year in post and more than 10 per cent had resigned in the last 12 months,” it added.

Mark Serwotka, head of the PCS union, said that specific prison was among those that had lost “years of staff experience”.

“That is a symptom of the decisions about austerity in 2010 that are really being seen now,” he told The Independent.

Shabana Mahmood MP, Labour’s shadow secretary for justice, said: “13 years of Conservative mismanagement has led to staff shortages and unmanageable workloads in the prison and probation service. Morale amongst staff is in the depths of despair, and the rate of loss of experienced staff is frankly alarming.”

The Ministry of Justice has been contacted for comment.