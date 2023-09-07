HMP Wandsworth, where suspected terror suspect Daniel Khalife escaped from has been under “significant pressure” for a “very long time”, it has been claimed.

Speaking on Sky News, Rob Preece from the Howard League for Penal Reform said: “This is an old London prison which serves the local force and is incredibly overcrowded. It’s supposed to hold no more than 950 men, but at the end of July, it was holding more than 1600.

“It’s got chronic staff shortages as well, and those two facts together provide the background to the story which is dominating the headlines today.”