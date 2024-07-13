Support truly

Pubs across the UK will stay open late on Sunday for England’s match against Spain in the Euro 2024 final, the government has confirmed.

England will face Spain at 8pm in Berlin for the seismic final as the Three Lions attempt to rectify their Euro final loss to Italy in 2020.

To mark the occasion, pubs will be able to remain open two hours later than usual, not having to close until 1am. Under current rules, most will close at 11pm.

The government says it has extended the licencing hours to mark this event of ‘exceptional national significance,’ as it did last Wednesday for England’s triumphant semi-final match against the Netherlands.

The move will also provide a boost for trade, with the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) estimating Sunday’s final will bring in almost £50m in additional revenue for landlords.

There is hope there will be more cheer in pubs across England on Sunday evening ( AP )

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “We’re so proud of Gareth Southgate and the England team.”

“It’s right that we can all come together tomorrow to enjoy the match and—do we dare to dream?!—hopefully celebrate an England victory.”

The move has also been welcomed by the hospitality industry, providing a boost as millions flock to support the Lions on Sunday.

“Thanks to the Home Office for making the changes to the licensing rules for allowing this to happen,” said Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA.

“The changes give fans even more time to enjoy the game, support our pubs and hopefully celebrate football finally coming home.”

Southgate celebrated England’s semi-final win over the Netherlands (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

England will be hoping to replicate their 2-1 victory over the Netherlands on Wednesday which propelled them to the Euro 2024 final. The tension was palpable as the game remained 1-1 until the 90th minute, when Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkin’s scored a much-needed goal for the team.

Several high-profile have confirmed that they will attend Sunday’s final in Berlin, such as Prince William and new prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The game will be England’s first tournament final since Euro 2020, when the squad was beaten by Italy in a penalty shootout after a full-time score of 1-1.

Manager Gareth Southgate attracted some criticism in the early stages of the 2024 tournament for England’s performance, despite securing enough points to proceed through the group stages.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s game, the veteran head coach said he wants to bring some “temporary happiness” to what has been an “angry country”.

“I know the job now and I’m really clear on being my own biggest critic, reviewing everything clearly,” he said. “I want to win so much on Sunday it hurts.”