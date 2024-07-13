( The FA via Getty Images )

England face Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday as the Three Lions attempt to win a major trophy for the first time in more than half a century.

Gareth Southgate’s side have endured a rollercoaster ride in Germany this summer, stumbling through the group phase despite an opening match victory over Serbia and going behind in each of their knockout round games so far. A dramatic late overhead kick by Jude Bellingham saved them from a dismal exit in the round of 16 before a perfect penalty shooutout display edged them past Switzerland. Their best performance came last time out versus the Netherlands where they were rewarded by an Ollie Watkins last-minute strike to secure a 2-1 win.

Ahead of the final versus Spain on Sunday evening the manager has been speaking about his feelings during the tournament. He came under fire from pundits and critics for England’s early performances with some fans launching beer cups at him following a dull draw with Slovenia.

Yet, Southgate understands those feelings insisting he is still an England fan at heart. He said: “I’m an England fan in the dug-out, I have more responsibility now, but... I’m desperate for England to win and I was the same as a player. I want to win so much on Sunday that it hurts, don’t get me wrong.”

