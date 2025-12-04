Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vladimir Putin ordered the “astonishingly reckless” attempted assassination of Sergei Skripal as a “public demonstration of Russian power”, a major inquiry into the Salisbury novichok poisonings has concluded.

The inquiry laid the blame for the attack on the Russian president, saying he was “morally responsible” for the death of Dawn Sturgess, an innocent bystander who died after being exposed to the chemical weapon after it was left in a discarded perfume bottle in Amesbury, Wiltshire, in July 2018.

Her death came four months after the attempted murder of Mr Skripal, a former spy, his daughter Yulia and then police officer Nick Bailey, who were all harmed when members of a Russian GRU military intelligence squad smeared the nerve agent on Mr Skripal’s door handle.

Retired Supreme Court judge Anthony Hughes of Ombersley, who carried out the review into Sturgess’s death, found the attempted assassination of Mr Skripal “must have been authorised at the highest level, by President Putin” and that the GRU agents were “acting on instructions” when they carried out the attack.

open image in gallery The inquiry found Vladimir Putin was ‘morally responsible’ for Dawn Sturgess’s death ( PA )

He said: “It is clear that this attack showed considerable determination and was expected to stand as a public demonstration of Russian power.”

After the report was released, foreign secretary Yvette Cooper warned that Putin and his agents are “an active threat to Britain’s citizens, our security and our prosperity”.

In a statement, she said: “We will not tolerate this brazen and despicable aggression on British soil. That is why we are exposing and sanctioning those carrying out malign acts for Moscow and ramping up efforts to crush hostile Russian hybrid activity.”

The GRU has now been sanctioned in its entirety by the UK government – measures which also hit 11 people linked to state-sponsored hostile activity, while the Russian ambassador has been summoned to the Foreign Office.

The report’s publication comes as hopes for a US-brokered peace deal in Ukraine fade, an illegal invasion which was launched four years after the novichok attacks.

Former prime minister Theresa May said the report shows Britain is under “constant threat from Russian espionage”, saying the government must “continue to stand firm in the face of Russian aggression”.

open image in gallery Dawn Sturgess, 44, died after being exposed to Novichok in Amesbury, Wiltshire, in 2018 (Met Police/PA) ( PA )

She said: “I always believed that the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter was part of a more aggressive positioning by Russia that would have consequences further down the line. Four years later, Putin invaded Ukraine, and we are under constant threat from Russian espionage.

“The Russians released a chemical weapon onto the streets of the UK, recklessly endangering lives and murdering Dawn Sturgess. The Dawn Sturgess Inquiry report shows it is vital that we continue to stand firm in the face of Russian aggression.”

The report concluded that the attempted assassination of Mr Skripal was not “designed simply as revenge against him, but amounted to a public statement… that Russia will act decisively in what it regards as its own interests”.

It also argued that the Kremlin would have accepted that the “astonishingly reckless” attack would have been attributed to Russia.

"Notwithstanding the fact that the attack constituted a significant geopolitical risk, a public demonstration of Russian state power for both international and domestic impact is, I conclude, the most likely analysis of what occurred”, the report adds.

open image in gallery The family of Dawn Sturgess said the report has left them with ‘unanswered questions’ ( Sky News )

Lord Hughes’ inquiry, which cost £8.3m, avoided major criticism of the British state in its handling of Mr Skripal, arguing it was not reasonable to provide him with an entirely new identity in order to prevent an attack on him.

While Michael Mansfield KC, the barrister for Sturgess’s family, suggested that the security services should have created an entirely new identity for Mr Skripal in order to protect him from attack, the inquiry concludes such a move would have only been reasonable “if the risk to him of assassination on UK soil stood at a high level, and it did not”.

But the family of Sturgess expressed “real concern” over the lack of recommendations in the report, saying it has left them with a “number of unanswered questions”.

In a statement, they said: “Today’s report does not set out, publicly, how the risks that led to Dawn’s death will be prevented in the future. Adequate risk assessment of Skripal was not done, but no protective steps were put in place. That is a serious concern, for us now, and for the future.”

They added: “Today’s report has left us with some answers but also a number of unanswered questions. We have always wanted to ensure that what happened to Dawn will not happen to others; that lessons should be learned; and that meaningful changes should be made.

“The report today contains no recommendations. That is a matter of real concern. There should, there must, be reflection and real change.”

The sanctions announced by the Foreign Office on Thursday target eight cyber military intelligence officers for working for the GRU, which was responsible for cyber operations targeting Ms Skripal with X-agent malware and, five years later, the attempted murder of her and her father on UK soil.

open image in gallery Russian nationals Alexander Petrov (left) and Ruslan Boshirov are believed to be the two GRU agents who tried to kill the Skripals ( Metropolitan Police )

A further three GRU officers were designated for orchestrating plots elsewhere in Europe, including planning a terror attack on Ukrainian supermarkets.

In a statement, the prime minister said the findings of the report are a “grave reminder of the Kremlin’s disregard for innocent lives”.

“Dawn’s needless death was a tragedy and will forever be a reminder of Russia’s reckless aggression. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones,” he said.

The inquiry heard the Skripals fell ill on the afternoon of 4 March 2018 after eating lunch at a branch of Zizzi in Salisbury. They were showing symptoms consistent with both nerve agent poisoning or organophosphate poisoning and an opiate overdose.

Paramedics treated Mr Skripal with an anti-opioid drug, which had no effect. Addressing the medical care Sturgess received, Lord Hughes said no treatment “could in fact have saved her life”.

The inquiry previously heard that 87 people were admitted to A&E after the novichok was discarded in a Nina Ricci perfume bottle.

Russia has previously denied any involvement in the attack on the Skripals.