Could my play solve the mystery of the jogger who randomly and violently pushed a woman in front of a bus?
Six years after CCTV of a runner shoving a stranger into the path of an oncoming vehicle was released, the unsolved ‘Putney Pusher’ case continues to haunt imaginations. It’s a case playwright Sonya Kelly has never forgotten, and here she explains what she’s discovered about the case since writing a play about it...
In August 2017, the Metropolitan Police released CCTV footage of a busy bridge in southwest London. A man is jogging adjacent to a bus lane, where a red double-decker is slowly advancing.
Seconds later, a woman also crosses paths with the jogger, and seemingly out of nowhere, he pushes her. She falls towards the road and the bus driver swerves, narrowly missing her head as she collides with the pavement.
For one second, their legs are ever so slightly entangled, making it look as though they’re dancing. The jogger carries on. He never looked back.
