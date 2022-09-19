Queen buried alongside late husband at Windsor Castle in private service
The Queen was laid to rest during a private burial with only the royal family in attendance
The Queen has been buried alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, an announcement on the royal family’s official website said.
The official website of the royal family said a private burial took place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel this evening, conducted by the Dean of Windsor.
“The Queen was buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel,” the statement said.
The burial ceremony was attended by just King Charles III and the Queen’s close family.
Earlier in the afternoon, the chapel held a committal service which included the late Queen’s nearest and dearest, her household staff past and present, and foreign royals.
At the end of the service, the Queen’s coffin was placed on a catafalque draped in purple velvet and was slowly lowered down into the Royal Vault.
This was the last time the Queen’s coffin was seen in public after lying in state for four days, with thousands travelling all over to pay their respects to the Queen.
When Prince Philip died last year, his coffin was placed in the Royal Vault of St George’s, ready to be moved to the memorial chapel when the Queen died.
The chapel also houses the remains of the Queen’s father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret.
Despite the private service, a small crowd had formed outside Windsor Castle’s Henry VIII Gates ahead of the ceremony.
The town, which hours before had seen crowds greet the Queen’s cortege after it arrived from central London, had largely emptied by the time of the burial.
But with the Queen now laid to rest, it brings an end to a day of events in memory of Britain’s longest reigning monarch.
