The charming question that Nelson Mandela would always ask the Queen on the phone
South African president was the one world leader who could dispense with formality with Elizabeth II
In a life filled with stuffy pageantry and strict rules of etiquette, only one world leader always spoke with Queen Elizabeth II on casual and informal terms, former prime minister Gordon Brown has revealed.
South African president Nelson Mandela did not use formal titles like “Your Majesty” or “Ma’am” when he spoke with the Queen on the phone, Mr Brown said.
Instead, Mandela would open every conversation with the friendly greeting: “Hello Elizabeth, how’s the Duke?”
Speaking to Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Brown said that the Queen and the former freedom fighter, who died in 2013, were “probably the two greatest leaders at the time”.
“They had a great relationship,” said the ex-PM. “I knew Mandela well and he used to tell me these stories.
“When he talked to the Queen and phoned her up from South Africa, we would have said ‘Your Majesty, Ma’am, how are you?’ He said ‘Hello Elizabeth, how’s the Duke?’
“These were the words he actually used.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies