Aerial view of Queen’s coffin making her ‘final journey’ after leaving Balmoral

Aerial footage shows Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin making her “final journey” after leaving Balmoral Castle to travel to Edinburgh today, 11 September.

In a journey expected to last six hours, the Queen’s coffin will be driven in a hearse to the Palace of Holyroodhouse to allow staff at the palace to pay respects to the monarch.

Before reaching Edinburgh, the hearse will make its way through various Scottish towns and cities, including Ballater, Aberdeen, and Dundee.

