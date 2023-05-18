Treasury reveals how many millions the Queen’s funeral cost the UK

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The funeral and lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II cost taxpayers an estimated £161.7m, official figures show.

After 70 years on the throne, the monarch’s coffin was paraded through the streets of Balmoral and Edinburgh before it lay in Westminster Hall for four days prior to her funeral last September.

More than 250,000 people filed through the ancient hall in the Palace of Westminster to pay their respects, before the late Queen’s coffin was taken to its final resting place in the King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor.

New figures published by as part of a parliamentary written statement by chief secretary to the Treasury, John Glen, show that the largest costs were incurred by the Home Office, which reported spending £73.7m on the commemorations.

More than £57m was spent by the Department for Culture, Media & Sport, the ministry tasked with organising the miles-long queue to enter Westminster Hall, a process which saw thousands queue overnight in bitterly cold conditions, with more than 1,500 treated by paramedics.

A similar – albeit less gruelling – process took place in Edinburgh as the Queen’s coffin was carried up the Royal Mile and set for 12 hours in St Giles’ Cathedral, with members of the public filing past as senior royals held a short vigil there.

According to the Treasury, the Scottish Government spent £18.8m on the occasion, which saw thousands turn out to pay their respects.

The Ministry of Defence, Department for Transport, Welsh Government, Northern Ireland Office and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office also spent between £3m and £2m, the figures showed.