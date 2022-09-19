Queen lying-in-state: Queue closes after four days

Final mourners have paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II lying in state in Westminster Hall after the queue closed on Sunday, 18 September.

Hundreds of thousands of people, including celebrities such as David Beckham, Tilda Swinton and Sharon Osbourne, have filed past the coffin in the cavernous medieval hall, since the lying in state opened to members of the public last Wednesday evening.

The process has seen a huge queue of people lining the river Thames, at times stretching down to Bermondsey.

Officials paused queueing for six hours on Friday as it reached capacity.

