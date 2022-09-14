Jump to content
BBC to live stream Queen Elizabeth II lying in state

Millions of people worldwide will see coffin virtually

Jane Dalton
Wednesday 14 September 2022 14:18
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: What will happen on the day

The BBC will have a live stream of the Queen’s lying-in-state.

Thousands of mourners are descending on London preparing to queue over three days to view the coffin in person and to pay their respects to the monarch who reigned for 70 years.

A gun carriage bearing the coffin is leaving Buckingham Palace on Wednesday afternoon to travel to Westminster Hall for the lying-in-state.

The mass crowds arriving in the capital have necessitated a massive security operation, and there are fears the queues to Westminster Hall could be up to 10 miles long.

But millions of people in the UK will be able to see the lying-in-state via the BBC home page, the BBC News website and app, iPlayer, BBC Parliament and the television red button. It will also be available internationally at bbc.com/news.

The BBC said it was for those who want to pay their respects but who could not go to London or were physically unable to queue.

The live stream will be available from 5pm today until the funeral on Monday.

