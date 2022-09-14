Lying in state queue will be paused if it reaches 10 miles
The queue to view the Queen’s lying-in-state will be temporarily closed to new entrants if it reaches 10 miles, it has been confirmed.
The route for members of the public waiting to pay their respects to Her Majesty during the four days her coffin will rest in Westminster Hall stretches 6.9 miles over the Thames and along the South Bank to Southwark Park.
But airport-style zig-zag queuing channels have been installed both in Victoria Palace Gardens and Southpark, increasing the full maximum length of the line to 10 miles.
New entrants to the queue will be paused when this point is reached, and will be halted altogether as the final viewing time of 6.30am on Monday approaches, to try to ensure that no-one who joins the line will be turned away at the door to Westminster Hall.
