How can you attend the Queen’s lying-in-state ahead of her funeral?

Westminster Hall will remain open 24 hours a day to allow thousands of members of the public to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state for four and a half days before her funeral, it has been announced.

Queues of those wishing to file past the coffin are expected to be many hours long, and officials warned that some may have to queue overnight for their opportunity to pass through the hall - a process that may take only a matter of minutes.

The oak coffin bearing the late monarch’s body will arrive at the 900-year-old hall – the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster – on Wednesday afternoon, following a ceremonial procession bringing it from Buckingham Palace.

Doors will open for the lying-in-state at 5pm on Wednesday and viewing will continue until 6.30am on the day of the funeral, Monday 19 September.

The closed coffin will rest on a raised platform, called a catafalque, and will be draped in the Royal Standard with the orb and sceptre placed on top.

Each corner of the platform will be guarded around the clock by a vigil of units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division, or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

The first British monarch to lie in state in Westminster Hall was Edward VII in 1910, and he was followed by George V and the Queen’s father George VI, as well as the Queen’s grandmother Mary and mother Elizabeth.

When the Queen Mother lay in state in 2002, the guard was mounted by her four grandsons, the Prince of Wales – now King Charles III – Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Viscount Linley.

Commoners are rarely permitted to lie in state in Westminster Hall, but the honour was granted to former prime ministers William Gladstone in 1898 and Winston Churchill in 1965.

In a statement setting out arrangements, the Department of Culture, Media and Sport warned: “If you wish to attend the lying-in-state, please note that there will be a queue, which is expected to be very long.

“You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving.”

Flowers, candles and soft toys cannot be taken into the Hall and photography will not be permitted.

Visitors will be required to remain silent inside the Hall and stewards and police will patrol queues round the clock, removing anyone responsible for anti-social behaviour such as queue-jumping or drunkenness. Queuers will be given wristbands to prevent individuals queuing on behalf of someone else.

Members of the public are being urged to plan their visit carefully, dress suitably, bring snacks and drinks and phone chargers for the queue and carry no more than one small bag. Airport-style security will be in place.