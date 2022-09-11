It is right that normal politics has been suspended for the 10 days of national mourning, which will end after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on 19 September. The Trades Union Congress and the Liberal Democrats are to be commended for cancelling their annual conferences because they were due to take place during this time. However, once the official period of mourning has passed, it is important that traditional politics resumes.

It seems that some Conservatives unofficially floated the idea of the two main parties also scrapping their conferences as a mark of respect to the Queen. But Labour has rightly insisted that its gathering in Liverpool will go ahead as planned on 25 September, six days after the funeral.

Cancelling the Labour conference would deny the main opposition party its biggest media platform in a non-election year, handing the governing party an unfair advantage even if the Tories called off their conference in Birmingham starting on 2 October.