Did Queen Mother have a state funeral?

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Saturday 17 September 2022 22:43
Queen Elizabeth II is to have a state funeral on Monday 19 September, a day which will be a national bank holiday.

It will be the first state funeral since the death of Winston Churchill in 1965.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left Balmoral for the last time today

(REUTERS)

The Queen Mother died in 2002, but she did not have a state funeral. Instead, she had a ceremonial funeral, as did the late Prince Philip as well as Princess Diana.

Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 101, outliving her late husband King George VI by 50 years.

Queen Mother died on 30 March 2002

(PA)

She lay in state for three days in Westminster Hall where people could visit before her funeral in Westminster Abbey on 9 April 2002.

An estimated 200,000 people paid their respects to the Queen Mother.

What is a state funeral?

A state funeral is usually reserved for monarchs and is a way of honouring the life of the sovereign.

Funeral procession carrying the Queen Mother’s coffin

(PA)

It typically begins with the body of the deceased being carried on a gun carriage, which is drawn by sailors from the Royal Navy rather than horses, as part of a military procession, taking them from a private resting chapel to Westminster Hall in the House of Parliament.

Queen Mother had a ceremonial funeral, not a state funeral

(PA)

This is typically followed by another procession to to Westminster Abbey or St Paul’s Cathedral, depending on where the service is.

Heads of state are then given a 21-gun salute.

King Charles III stood g vigil beside the Queen Mother's coffin while it lay-in-state

(PA)

It is the responsibility of the Earl Marshal to deliver a state funeral with the support of the College of Arms.

Who is entitled to a state funeral?

The head of state is always entitled to a state funeral.

The sovereign always has a state funeral

(PA)

However, other people can be granted a state funeral with the monarch’s approval and a vote in parliament, which needs to deem them an “exceptionally distinguished” person and then votes on money to fund it.

Who has had a state funeral in the UK?

In the UK, the most recent people to have had state funerals include Sir Winston Churchill (1965) and former prime ministers William Gladstone and Lord Palmerston, who were given state funerals when they died in 1898 and 1865, respectively.

Sir Winston Churchill is a non-sovereign who had a state funeral in 1965

(PA)

The Duke of Wellington was given a state funeral in 1852 and Lord Nelson was given one in 1806 following his death in the battle of Trafalgar.

The funeral cortege of King George VI moving from Horse Guards Parade into the Mall

(PA)

Monarchs to have had state funerals include Queen Victoria (1901), King Edward VII (1910), King George V (1936) and King George VI (1952).

