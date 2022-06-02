The Queen’s platinum jubilee is a much-needed “moment of unity” after years of political division, said spectators as royal celebrations got off to a rousing start in London.

Thousands of people draped in Union Jack flags, party hats and plastic tiaras lined the Mall on Thursday to catch a glimpse of the Trooping the Colour parade and military flypast, which kicked off a four-day weekend to mark 70 years since Elizabeth II’s coronation.

Royal appearences at the ceremony included the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony, flanked by members of her family - Charles, Camilla and Anne to her right, and the Cambridges to her left - while rapturous cheers of “hooray” erupted from the royal fans watching on below.

The Queen alongside Princess Anne, Camilla, Charles, , Louis, Kate, Charlotte, Louis and William watch the Trooping of the Color in London (AP)

Some of those in attendance hailed the jubilee as a moment’s respite in period of political turbulance - fuelled by Brexit, war in Ukraine, the Covid-19 pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and Partygate - and an opportunity to put aside recent division and come together in celebration of Queen and country.

“We’ve had some very difficult years,” said Fiona Walker, who had travelled over from Somerset to join the crowds watching on from the Mall. “This is a chance for everybody to forget what’s going on in Ukraine and what’s going on with the cost of living crisis, and just celebrate Britishness.

“We can just forget about it all for a while. I think its great.”

Julie Bennett from Raleigh, Essex described the occasion as a rare “moment of unity” after a series of “tough” years and successive national lockdowns.

Julie Bennett dressed as Britannia to mark the jubilee celebrations (The Independent )

The 50-year-old recalled dressing up when she was five years old as the Queen to the envy of her school classmates, to mark the silver jubilee in 1977.

Determined to top her last outfit for today’s event, she came dressed as Britannia - a helmeted female warrior holding a trident and shield - adorned with sequins, chosen “in homage to being an Essex girl,” she said.

“The last few years have been really, really tough,” Julie said. “Its just nice to go out, be with people, meet people and just enjoy the atmosphere.

“I know a lot of people might think it’s a waste of money, but I think the Royal family bring a lot. The Queen is very well respected around the world, so why not enjoy ourselves.”

Crowds watch a fly past spelling out the number 70 (EPA)

A delighted Queen took centre stage as she greeted crowds ahead of the special flypast of more 70 aircraft, including Apache helicopters, Typhoons and The Red Arrows. Fifteen RAF Typhoons also paid a special tribute to the monarch’s record-breaking reign, flying in the formation of the number 70.

With the special extended bank holiday weekend of pomp, pageantry and star-studded festivities in full swing, the crowds at the Mall also hope the celebrations will be a way of saying thank you to the monarch.

Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, was the first event of the day (Getty Images)

“It’s a celebration and an acknowledgment of the Queen’s reign, her service to the country and the Commonwealth,” said Vanessa McCloud, 50, of Norbury, south London.

“It’s also a time to honour some of those values that aren’t always celebrated, like commitment and sense of duty. They’re all really important qualities that the Queen embodies.”

Fellow Londoner Claire Corrigan, from Wandsworth Common, added: “This is a celebration of what she has done for this country and of her tenacity, and its us being thankful for that.

“Seeing everyone together after a two year break is just so positive. It’s got feel-good all over it and people are here to say thank you.”

The crowd fill The Mall as they wait for the royal family to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (AP)

But looming over festivities was the feeling that they marked the end of an era for the royal family and the dawn of new reign.

“I think this is her swan song,” Ms Walker said. “This is everyone accepting that she is 96, she’s not going to be around for much longer.

“I don’t think people generally feel the same affection for Charles as they do for the Queen. It is the end of an era and I think that is partly why there are so many people here.”