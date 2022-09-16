Jump to content

Queen queue entry paused until Saturday as waiting time to see coffin tops 22 hours

Accesible queue is on hold with all current entry slots allocated as mourners face long waits in cold overnight

Andy Gregory
Friday 16 September 2022 21:29
David Beckham queues to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

The queue to see the Queen lying in state has been paused to new entrants until Saturday as waiting times topped 22 hours.

It’s the second time the accessible queue was paused on Friday, as the line was put on hold for six hours after it hit capacity earlier in the day.

Now the queue is closed to new mourners until midday on Saturday.

Announced just after 8pm on Friday, the 16 hour moratorium will significantly reduce the amount of time for mourners to join the queue before time runs out.

Access to Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin is being housed, will shut to the public at 6.30am on Monday. The Queen is due to be buried later the same day after a lavish state funeral in the capital that morning.

A statement on the Department for Digital Culture Media and Sport Twitter page said: “The accessible queue is paused and will resume at midday tomorrow

“All entry slots have been allocated up until this time, when more will be made available For everyone’s comfort, please do not attempt to join the accessible queue before midday tomorrow .”

More follows...

