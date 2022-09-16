Queen queue entry paused until Saturday as waiting time to see coffin tops 22 hours
Accesible queue is on hold with all current entry slots allocated as mourners face long waits in cold overnight
The queue to see the Queen lying in state has been paused to new entrants until Saturday as waiting times topped 22 hours.
It’s the second time the accessible queue was paused on Friday, as the line was put on hold for six hours after it hit capacity earlier in the day.
Now the queue is closed to new mourners until midday on Saturday.
Announced just after 8pm on Friday, the 16 hour moratorium will significantly reduce the amount of time for mourners to join the queue before time runs out.
Access to Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin is being housed, will shut to the public at 6.30am on Monday. The Queen is due to be buried later the same day after a lavish state funeral in the capital that morning.
A statement on the Department for Digital Culture Media and Sport Twitter page said: “The accessible queue is paused and will resume at midday tomorrow
“All entry slots have been allocated up until this time, when more will be made available For everyone’s comfort, please do not attempt to join the accessible queue before midday tomorrow .”
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies