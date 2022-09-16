Queen queue entry paused until Saturday as waiting time to see coffin tops 22 hours

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The queue to see the Queen lying in state has been paused to new entrants until Saturday as waiting times topped 22 hours.

It’s the second time the accessible queue was paused on Friday, as the line was put on hold for six hours after it hit capacity earlier in the day.

Now the queue is closed to new mourners until midday on Saturday.

Announced just after 8pm on Friday, the 16 hour moratorium will significantly reduce the amount of time for mourners to join the queue before time runs out.

Access to Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin is being housed, will shut to the public at 6.30am on Monday. The Queen is due to be buried later the same day after a lavish state funeral in the capital that morning.

A statement on the Department for Digital Culture Media and Sport Twitter page said: “The accessible queue is paused and will resume at midday tomorrow

“All entry slots have been allocated up until this time, when more will be made available For everyone’s comfort, please do not attempt to join the accessible queue before midday tomorrow .”

More follows...