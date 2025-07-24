Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Rachel Booth’s family and friends launch fundraiser for her three sons after death of ‘loving’ mother

“She was a guiding light whose strength, love and devotion touched us all,” friends and family said in a tribute following her death

Rebecca Whittaker
Thursday 24 July 2025 10:41 BST
Comments
Water sports park shut as police launch urgent search for missing woman in Cheshire

Friends and family of Rachel Booth, who was found dead earlier this week after a police search, have set up a fundraiser to support her husband and three sons.

The 38-year-old, from Northwich, Cheshire, was described as a “guiding light” by her family after her body was recovered from a lake in Oakmere on Monday. Her death is not believed to be suspicious, police said.

A GoFundMe has now been set up to “honour her memory and ensure the future and safety of her remaining family.” The fundraiser, which has a £13,000 target, has so far raised more than £7,700 from donations.

In a tribute on the fundraiser, it said: “Rachel tragically leaves behind her loving husband, Carl, and their three beloved sons. In this time of deep sorrow, we are reaching out to ask for your support in helping her family.”

Rachel Booth was described as a ‘guiding light’ by her friends and family in a tribute
Rachel Booth was described as a ‘guiding light’ by her friends and family in a tribute (Cheshire Police)

It saud the money will go towards a trust fund for her sons and towards a charity that supports those affected by ADHD.

“Any funds will be placed into a trust fund for her three young boys. In addition, the family has expressed their wish to donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity close to their hearts — one that supports individuals and families affected by ADHD.

“Your generosity, no matter how big or small, will make a lasting difference and is deeply appreciated. Thank you for helping us give Rachel the beautiful farewell she deserves and for supporting her family during this heartbreaking time.”

Ms Booth was last seen at a garage in Sandiway at 3.50am, where she was captured on CCTV going into the store
Ms Booth was last seen at a garage in Sandiway at 3.50am, where she was captured on CCTV going into the store (Cheshire Police)

Ms Booth had been reported missing in the early hours of Saturday and seen on CCTV going into a garage.

On Monday, it was announced that two underwater search units had been deployed to Delamere Lake holiday park, which is less than two miles from the petrol station. Her body was found shortly after.

In a tribute released through Cheshire Police, her family said: “Rachel, who was known to us as Helena, was a cherished member of our family.

“She was a guiding light whose strength, love and devotion touched us all.

“Her kindness was constant and her presence a strength to everyone she knew, a loving mother, wife, daughter and sister who can never be replaced but always present in our hearts.

“Her absence leaves a space, but her smiles are a memory we will treasure for ever.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in