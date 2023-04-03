Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The sister of a woman who was found dead in a park after going for a 10-minute walk has said the family is “in pieces” and “will never be the same”.

Rachel Jackson, 38, was last seen in the Wadham Road area of Avenham, Preston, at 7pm on Friday.

She had been spending the evening with friends before telling them she needed to go out for air for 10 minutes. However, her friends were left worried after she failed to return to the property.

Lancashire Police has now confirmed the body of a woman has been found in a nearby park. While it is yet to be formally identified, the force said it is believed to be Ms Jackson.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Her sister, Sarah Jackson, paid tribute on a fundraiser she set up for “the most beautiful, colourful, Rachel-esque send off ever” which has already raised over £6,000.

She said: “Yesterday, the unthinkable happened and after an awful day of searching, the news came in that my precious, beautiful sister had been found dead.

“I never thought I’d have to do this but we need to raise funds to give her the most beautiful, colourful, Rachel-esque send off ever.

“She was a sparkling ray of sunshine who brought unconditional love, joy and beauty to the lives of every single person she encountered.

Rachel was described as a ‘ray of sunshine' (GoFund Me)

Ms Jackson added: “I’ve never met anyone who loved so purely and deeply, never met anyone with the compassion and empathy she had.

“She was one in a million and our family are in pieces at having lost the beautiful rainbow in our sky. Our lives will never be the same and the pain is so deep and raw, but your donations will ease the financial struggles for the funeral and memorial at least.

“I know Rachel’s pure love, zaniness and beauty touched all your lives: please donate whatever you can in memory of this precious, one of a kind soul.”

In a statement on Saturday, police said: “Earlier today police found the body of a woman in Avenham Park.

“While she has yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be Rachel. Her next of kin have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner.

“Our thoughts are with Rachel’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.”

You can donate to the appeal here.