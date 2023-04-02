St Petersburg cafe torn apart in explosion that killed Russian military blogger

Russia’s state Investigative Committee opened a murder investigation after a military blogger was killed by an explosion in a St Peterburg cafe.

This video shows the aftermath of the explosion, while investigators are examining the crime scene.

State-owned RIA news agency confirmed 25 people were wounded and 19 of them were being treated in hospital.

News reports identified the man who died in the explosion as Vladlen Tatarsky, a military blogger and supporter of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

