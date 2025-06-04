UK politics live: Starmer accused of chaos after Reeves gives winter fuel U-turn update
Tory leader insists PM should apologise to pensioners ahead of reversing unpopular policy
Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch have clashed over the government’s U-turn on winter fuel payments during PMQs.
The prime minister has insisted an economic turnaround under him and Rachel Reeves means they can make the payments available for more pensioners this winter.
But Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has said there are still unanswered questions about who will be eligible and how the U-turn will be paid for.
Mrs Badenoch said Sir Keir has “not stabilised the economy” before adding: “He has no clear answers on what he’s doing, it’s just chaos, chaos, chaos. He’s making announcements with no detail.”
Sir Keir faced questions in the Commons after the earlier announcement that the government’s cuts to winter fuel payments would be reversed “this coming winter”.
Ms Reeves confirmed the move as she unveiled a £15 billion package of investment in public transport in the North and Midlands.
She told reporters that “more people will get winter fuel payment this winter”, adding that further details will be announced “as soon as we possibly can”.
Trump tariff exemption only 'kicking the can down road', experts warn
Donald Trump has spared Britain’s steel and aluminium industry from his 50 per cent tariffs - for now.
Experts have called the relied a “temporary escape” for the industry, as the UK has been given just five weeks to finalise a full exemption.
“The UK has temporarily escaped, with the current 25 per cent tariff in place only until the 9 July. Is this delay only a temporary reprieve? Kicking the can down road makes it a more challenging environment for any business to work in,” Dr Jonathan Owens, University of Salford’s operations and supply chain expert, said.
“Any potential new orders for the US are probably not going to be placed due to manufacturing and US shipping times. Also, it is very difficult to plan and make considerations for business and supply chain investments.
“Uncertainty impacts the suppliers for the UK steel and aluminium businesses too.
“Due to the fast-approaching July date, UK supply chains associated with steel and aluminium will need to have developed their supply chain resilience plan to keep pace with their global competitors.”
Comment: Are Rachel Reeves and Keir Starmer in denial about the ‘T’ word?
Rachel Reeves is trumpeting £15.6bn of transport projects, mainly in the north and Midlands – and it’s no coincidence that these regions are where Nigel Farage's Reform UK poses a threat to Labour.
In a key speech in Rochdale, the chancellor stuck to Labour's manifesto pledge not to raise income tax, national insurance for employees and VAT, saying she had ‘absolutely no intention’ of repeating the £40bn tax hike in her first Budget. Her words may well come back to haunt her, warns Andrew Grice.
Are Rachel Reeves and Keir Starmer in denial about the ‘T’ word?
Tories: ‘Is there any low to which Starmer won’t sink?’
The Independent’s Political Correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
An unusually fiery PMQs has ended with the Conservatives asking “is there any low to which Keir Starmer won’t sink?”.
After the prime minister read out a social media post from the Russian embassy praising Kemi Badenoch, a Conservative Party spokesman said it was a “truly astonishing” moment.
The spokesman accused him of “reading out a tweet written in the Kremlin, designed to divide the western alliance on Ukraine”.
The Tories said: “Is there any low to which Keir Starmer won’t sink to distract from his political problems?
“This was the first time a Labour leader has repeated Kremlin propaganda in Parliament since Jeremy Corbyn and the Salisbury poisonings.”
'Not every department will get what they want', says Reeves
Earlier, the Chancellor has admitted not every sector will “get everything they want” in the government’s spending review next week.
Rachel Reeves has been involved in wrangles with Cabinet colleagues over departmental budgets and insisted her self-imposed “fiscal rules” were “non-negotiable”.
The Chancellor said the combination of tax hikes she has already unveiled and the changes to the way borrowing for investment is accounted for meant £300 billion extra was available over the coming years.
But she acknowledged this was not enough to meet the demands made by ministers.
She said: “Not every department will get everything that they want next week and I have had to say no to things that I want to do too.”
But, she added: “That’s not because of my fiscal rules. It is a result of 14 years of Conservative maltreatment of our public services, our public realm and of our economy.”
She said there were “good things I’ve had to say no to” but “the reason for that is because it is important to have control of the public finances”.
PMQs finished
This week’s PMQs has now finished.
The session began with Sir Keir Starmer facing tough questions on the government’s winter fuel payment U-turn.
He also answered questions on Gaza and the government’s new investment announcement for public transport in the North and Midlands.
Reform UK’s new MP gets dressing down from Starmer
The Independent’s Political Correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
Sir Keir Starmer has attacked Reform UK’s newest MP Sarah Pochin - a former Conservative party member - after she popped up to ask him about banning the burqa at PMQs.
The prime minister said: “Now she is here and safely in her place, perhaps she could tell her new party leader that his latest plan to bet on £80 billion of unfunded tax cuts with no idea how he is going to pay for it is Liz Truss all over again?”
He added: “Although, considering I think she was a Conservative member when Liz Truss was leader, she probably won’t.”
Watch: Starmer refuses to say whether government will scrap two child benefit cap
PMQs: Important by-election claxon
The Independent’s Political Editor David Maddox reports:
For those paying careful attention there are a number of planted questions from Scottish Labour MPs in PMQs today directly attacking the SNP.
This is because there is an important Scottish Parliament by-election in Hamilton tomorrow which some are tagging as an indicator of the health of the Labour government in Westminster.
While the SNP are clear favourites to win, Labour are not second place in a constituency which they should be winning easily.
Instead Nigel Farage’s Reform are second favourite and some believe they could even win it.
The seat is the Scottish Parliament version of the Westminster seat of Imogen Walker, the wife of Starmer’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney.
If Labour comes third tomorrow the alarm bells are going to be ringing in the party where there is already a lot of unhappiness at the direction of a government which is cutting welfare and spending more on defence.
Starmer: US trade deal will be implemented in ‘a couple of weeks’
The Independent’s Political Correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
Sir Keir Starmer has said the provisions of the UK-US trade deal will be implemented in “a couple of weeks”.
After Donald Trump set a five-week deadline for the trade deal to be put in place, the prime minister indicated it would be completed well before that.
The consequence of not implementing it in full would be Britain’s steel and aluminium exporters being hit with a 50 per cent levy on sales into the US.
But, pressed on Mr Trump’s latest comments, Sir Keir said: “We have a deal. We're implementing it within a very short time. I'm very confident we will get those tariffs down in accordance with the deal, and I'll come back to him and update the house in due course.
“Let’s come back to this in just a couple of weeks when we’ve implemented it.”
Keir Starmer kicks the can down the road on the two child benefit cap
The Independent’s Political Correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Sir Keir Starmer has once again refused to say whether his government will scrap the two child benefit cap, kicking the can down the road until the child poverty strategy is published in Autumn.
Kemi Badenoch asked him to give a “simple answer” on whether or not he would keep the cap, to which the prime minister responded: “I’m absolutely determined that we will drive down child poverty.
“That’s one of the proudest things of the last government. That’s why we’ve got a task force, that’s why we’ve got a strategy. We’ll set out that strategy in due course. Under them, child poverty always goes up.”
