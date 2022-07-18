RAF stops flights to Brize Norton as ‘runway has melted’

The RAF has reportedly halted flights in and out of its biggest airbase because the “runway has melted” on a day of extremely hot weather.

RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire was forced to divert traffic to other airfields after the tarmac began to warp in the heat, a source told Sky News.

In a statement the RAF confirmed flights were being sent elsewhere as they could not take off safely from Brize Norton.

The air force said the diversions had not interfered with its operations.

“During this period of extreme temperature flight safety remains the RAF’s top priority, so aircraft are using alternative airfields in line with a long-established plan. This means there is no impact on RAF operations,” the statement said.

Brize Norton sits in the area of Britain on red alert for extreme heat on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures on Monday expected to peak at 35C.

The runway at the base usually operates around the clock and is Britain’s main gateway for defence air transport.

The Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

Flights were also suspended at Luton airport due to a runway defect caused by high temperatures, Sky News reported.

The UK’s highest recorded temperature is expected to be exceeded twice in the next two days and the Met Office has declared the country’s first-ever national heat emergency.

More follows...