Flights suspended at Luton as high temperatures cause runway defect
‘Repair works are currently in progress to resume operations as soon as possible’ says management
Flights have been suspended at Luton Airport due to a runway defect caused by Monday’s high temperatures.
A statement posted to the airport’s Twitter account shortly after 4.20pm reads: “Following today’s high temperatures, a surface defect was identified on the runway.
“Engineers were called immediately to site and repair works are currently in progress to resume operations as soon as possible.
“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused.”
Nine incoming passenger flights have so far been diverted – mainly to nearby Stansted. They include Ryanair flights from Athens, Zante and Las Palmas, easyJet from Catania and Tui from Skiathos.
Gatwick was the diversion destination for an easyJet flight from Marrakech and Wizz Air arrivals from Budapest and Tirana.
The disruption is likely to impact operations until the end of the day, with cancellations almost inevitable.
It comes as the UK experiences an unprecedented July heatwave, with temperatures of between 35-43 Celsius forecast in some parts of the country during Monday and Tuesday.
More follows.
