Raw sewage spills into rivers and sea more than doubled last year, figures show

Raw sewage discharges into rivers and coastal waters more than doubled to record levels last year, new figures show.

Environment Agency data published on Wednesday showed there were 3.6 million hours of spills in 2023, compared with 1.8 million in the previous 12 months.

Water companies discharge waste into rivers and the sea when sewage is overwhelmed by rainwater in sewers, with outlets known as storm overflows acting as relief valves when rain is particularly heavy.

The storm overflows are only supposed to be activated in extreme weather but for years they have been used routinely, discharging sewage even on days when it has not been raining.

The water industry was expected to blame the dry 2022 - when parts of the country were officially declared in drought - followed by an unseasonably wet autumn/winter last year for the record spills.

The figures come at a time when water companies face growing scrutiny over their practices, performance and profits - and as many of the country’s rivers and waterways suffer from pollution.

Three companies - Thames Water, Wessex Water and Southern Water - were in July last year accused of breaking the law by discharging sewage water on days of no rainfall in the previous year.

Pumping raw sewage into waterways is permitted only when firms are dealing with “unusually heavy rainfall”.

But a BBC investigation said the three water companies collectively released sewage in dry spills for approximately 3,500 hours throughout 2022, in violation of their permits.

Dry spilling is banned because it can lead to higher concentrations of sewage in waterways, posing environmental and health risks.

Without rainwater, the sewage remains undiluted, leading to issues such as the growth of algae, which can produce toxins “that can be fatal to pets and pose a health risk to swimmers”, Dr Linda May, a water ecologist at the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, told the broadcaster.

Water UK, the industry body, has called for an investigation into these allegations.

The firms said that dry spills were a complex issue, there were a numer of methodologies for how they were defined and calculated, and that they were working with the EA.

The average household water and sewerage bill in England and Wales will rise by 6 per cent - or about £27 to £473 a year - from 1 April.

Wessex Water and Anglian Water are at the top end of the scale, with average bills set to increase to £548 and £529 respectively, while Northumbrian customers will see the lowest average bills of £422.

Water UK said firms would invest a record £14.4 billion in return for customers’ money, to ensure supply security and “significantly reduce” the amount of sewage in rivers and seas.

The rise comes amid ongoing regulatory concern over dividends paid out by water firms to shareholders amid the cost-of-living crisis and public fury about sewage overflows into waters.

Surfers Against Sewage, the campaign group, described the provisional figures as “genuinely shocking”.

Helen Wakeham, EA director of water, said that the increase in sewage discharges by companies was “disappointing” but “sadly not surprising”.

“We are pleased to see record investment from the water sector, but we know it will take time for this to be reflected in spill data – it is a complex issue that won’t be solved overnight.

“No other country has the level of monitoring we do, with 100% of storm overflows in England now fitted with a monitor.

“We are better placed than ever before to hold water companies accountable – thanks to intelligence from our new whistleblower portal, our plans to expand our specialised workforce, new enforcement powers, increased water company inspections and new tools to inform our enforcement work.”

Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, urged the government to declare a national environmental emergency after the data was published.

He said: “The Liberal Democrats have been warning this Conservative government for years that the sewage scandal is ruining the country’s rivers and beaches, and pushing ecosystems to the brink of collapse.

“Rishi Sunak and the Conservative Party have failed to listen and, as a result, sewage spills are increasing, our precious countryside is being destroyed and swimmers are falling sick.

“It is time for this Conservative government to finally deal with this disgraceful situation and declare a national environmental emergency. That must include convening an urgent SAGE meeting to look into the impact of sewage spills on people’s health.

“Only by treating the sewage scandal with the urgency it demands can we save our rivers and beaches for future generations to enjoy.”

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has been contacted for comment.