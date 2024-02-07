Martin Lewis issues urgent water bill warning

Martin Lewis is urging people to check if they could save money on their water bills.

The Money Saving Expert founder has explained how 20 out of 22 water companies are planning to increase their prices, by as much as 20 percent in April.

Speaking on the Martin Lewis Money Show Live on Tuesday (6 February), he urged viewers to check whether they can save money on their water bills ahead of the price hikes.

The financial expert explained how water bills are often calculated using an estimate based on property size. If you have more bedrooms than people living in your home, you could be paying more than you need to, and a water meter could save you money.