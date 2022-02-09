Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy are embroiled in a legal battle (Getty)

A court hearing for a libel claim brought by Rebekah Vardy against Coleen Rooney has entered its second day.

The two-day hearing this week at London’s High Court is to decide what evidence can be used at a trial in May.

In 2019, Ms Rooney posted fake information to her Instagram Stories and gradually whittled down her audience to just Ms Vardy’s account.

She subsequently claimed that it was Ms Vardy who had been leaking the false stories to Sun journalist Andy Halls.

Ms Rooney’s investigation gained her the nickname ‘Wagatha Christie’, based on the term ‘Wag’ that refers to ‘wives and girlfriends’ of high-profile sportsmen.

Ms Vardy – married to Jamie Vardy – rejects the allegations and claims that others have access to her social media accounts.

On Tuesday, the court heard that Ms Vardy described Ms Rooney – married to Wayne Rooney – as a ‘c***’ and a ‘nasty b****’ in WhatsApp messages to her then-agent Caroline Watt.

David Sherborne, acting for Rooney, said his client felt that Ms Watt – who claimed her phone had accidentally fallen into the North Sea – should be included in the case.