Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy are embroiled in a legal battle (Getty)

A court hearing for a libel claim brought by Rebekah Vardy against Coleen Rooney has entered its second day.

Reporters Chiara Giordano and Maryam Zakir-Hussain are at London’s High Court, where a two-day hearing this week is to decide what evidence can be used at a trial later this year.

In 2019, Ms Rooney had stories from her personal life leaked to the papers. To find the culprit, she posted fake information to her Instagram Stories and gradually whittled down her audience to just Ms Vardy’s account.

Ms Rooney then claimed it was Ms Vardy who had been leaking stories to The Sun.

Ms Rooney’s investigation gained her the nickname “Wagatha Christie”, based on the term “Wag” referring to wives and girlfriends of high-profile sportsmen.

Ms Vardy – married to Jamie Vardy – rejects the allegations, and claims other people have access to her accounts.

But Ms Vardy had “an established history and practice” of leaking information “not just of [Coleen] Rooney but also others”, Ms Rooney’s barrister David Sherborne said.

Ms Rooney – married to Wayne Rooney – said via her lawyer that Ms Vardy’s then-agent Caroline Watt should be brought into the case.