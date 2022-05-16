Coleen Rooney is set to resume giving evidence in her libel battle with Rebekah Vardy (PA)

Coleen Rooney is set to return to the witness stand at the High Court in London for her libel battle against fellow footballer’s wife Rebekah Vardy.

The 36-year-old started giving evidence on Friday for the case, telling the court she felt publicly naming Ms Vardy’s Instagram account as the suspected source of leaks to the press was her “last resort”.

Ms Rooney, the wife of former England star Wayne Rooney, also said she did not tell anyone about the ”sting” operation - which earned her the nickname “Wagatha Christie” - to try and find out how information from her private Instagram was getting in the hands of The Sun.

This 2019 social media post that blamed the leaks on Ms Vardy’s account is at the heart of the trial.

Ms Vardy, who is married to Premier League striker Jamie Vardy, denies the allegations and is suing Ms Rooney for libel.