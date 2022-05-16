Rebekah Vardy trial — live: Coleen Rooney to resume evidence in court libel battle
Follow live as trial enters its fifth day
Coleen Rooney is set to return to the witness stand at the High Court in London for her libel battle against fellow footballer’s wife Rebekah Vardy.
The 36-year-old started giving evidence on Friday for the case, telling the court she felt publicly naming Ms Vardy’s Instagram account as the suspected source of leaks to the press was her “last resort”.
Ms Rooney, the wife of former England star Wayne Rooney, also said she did not tell anyone about the ”sting” operation - which earned her the nickname “Wagatha Christie” - to try and find out how information from her private Instagram was getting in the hands of The Sun.
This 2019 social media post that blamed the leaks on Ms Vardy’s account is at the heart of the trial.
Ms Vardy, who is married to Premier League striker Jamie Vardy, denies the allegations and is suing Ms Rooney for libel.
What time will trial start today?
The trial is expected to kick back off at 10.30am today, when Coleen Rooney’s cross-examination is set to continue.
She was previously expected to just give evidence in the morning, but it may run until the afternoon.
Depending on timings, some other witnesses could get time in the witness box today.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the “Wagatha Christie” libel trial, which is expected to see Coleen Rooney retake the stand today.
