(PA)

Rebekah Vardy is set to retake the witness stand as her libel trial against fellow footballer’s wife Coleen Rooney continues.

It will be the third day in a row the 40-year-old will be cross-examined for the legal challenge, which centres on Ms Rooney accusing Ms Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her to the press.

Ms Vardy denies the allegations and is suing Ms Rooney, who is married to former England star Wayne Rooney, for libel.

The trial has so far seen Ms Vardy quizzed about messages with her agent discussing leaking - or potentially leaking - stories to the press. The wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy denied to the High Court leaking information to the The Sun was “standard practice”.

It has also involved mentions of footballers Danny Drinkwater and Riyad Mahrez, the “size of Peter Andre’s manhood” and Ms Rooney following Ms Vardy on Instagram.