Rebekah Vardy has told a court she ”deeply regrets” an interview she gave about the size of Peter Andre’s manhood.

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, is giving evidence as part of a trial in which she is suing fellow footballer’s wife Coleen Rooney for libel.

It comes after Mrs Rooney claimed Mrs Vardy was the source of private information about her that was leaked to newspapers.

Asked if she would agree that leaking other people’s information that they didn’t want to be made public was bad, Mrs Vardy said she was forced to telling the News of the World something about the size of Peter Andre’s manhood during an interview.

Asked whether she asked Mr Andre permission first before the article was published, she replied: “I was forced into it”.

Mr Sherborne asked: “Did you tell him you were going to do it?”

Ms Vardy replied: “No.”

Ms Vardy said: “This is something I deeply regret and something that is very much a part of my past.”