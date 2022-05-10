Liveupdated1652197953

Rebekah Vardy - live: Peter Andre ‘manhood’ article discussed in Coleen Rooney trial

Follow live updates from inside the High Court on day one of the trial

Chiara Giordano,Tom Ambrose
Tuesday 10 May 2022 16:52

Rebekah Vardy has told a court she ”deeply regrets” an interview she gave about the size of Peter Andre’s manhood.

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, is giving evidence as part of a trial in which she is suing fellow footballer’s wife Coleen Rooney for libel.

It comes after Mrs Rooney claimed Mrs Vardy was the source of private information about her that was leaked to newspapers.

Asked if she would agree that leaking other people’s information that they didn’t want to be made public was bad, Mrs Vardy said she was forced to telling the News of the World something about the size of Peter Andre’s manhood during an interview.

Asked whether she asked Mr Andre permission first before the article was published, she replied: “I was forced into it”.

Mr Sherborne asked: “Did you tell him you were going to do it?”

Ms Vardy replied: “No.”

Ms Vardy said: “This is something I deeply regret and something that is very much a part of my past.”

1652197010

Trial to resume on Wednesday

The hearing has now finished - the second day of the trial will begin at 10.30am tomorrow.

Chiara Giordano10 May 2022 16:36
1652196835

Vardy confirms she did not tell Rooney her agent had access to her Instagram account

Rebekah Vardy confirmed she did not tell Coleen Rooney her agent Caroline Watt had access to her private Instagram account.

David Sherborne asked her: “You agree with me that if Ms Watt was looking at people’s private Instagram accounts through the use of your account that you’ve given her, that would be wrong, wouldn’t it?”

“Yes,” Mrs Vardy replied, later adding: “I didn’t know that’s what was happening.”

Chiara Giordano10 May 2022 16:33
1652195975

Vardy quizzed on Instagram terms and conditions

Mr Sherborne is now taking Ms Vardy through Instagram’s terms and conditions, which he tells the court says a user cannot give someone else their login credentials.

He asks Ms Vardy: “To roam through other people’s private accounts because you’ve got the access to do that through someone else’s login credentials that’s just wrong isn’t it?”

She replies: “Yes.”

Chiara Giordano10 May 2022 16:19
1652195804

Vardy says she ‘deeply regrets’ interview about Peter Andre

Ms Vardy told the court she had been forced into saying something about the size of Peter Andre’s manhood during the interview.

Asked whether she asked Mr Andrew permission first before the article was published, she replied: “I was forced into it.”

Mr Sherborne asked: “Did you tell him you were going to do it?”

Ms Vardy replied: “No.”

She told the court she went through a “terrible, terrible relationship” and the interview was something she “deeply regrets”.

Ms Vardy said: “This is something I deeply regret and something that is very much a part of my past.”

Chiara Giordano10 May 2022 16:16
1652195126

Ms Rooney’s barrister is now asking Ms Vardy about an interview she gave to The News of the World the time she reportedly had sex with singer Peter Andre.

Chiara Giordano10 May 2022 16:05
1652194909

David Sherborne asked Ms Vardy whether she would agree that leaking other people’s information that they didn’t want to be made public is bad.

She replied: “Yes.”

Mr Sherborne said: “One of the reasons it’s bad is because it shows you don’t respect the fact that person didn’t want it to be released.”

Ms Vardy replied: “Yes, but I didn’t leak it”.

Mr Sherborne asked: “Would you say you respect other people’s privacy?”

Ms Vardy responded: “Yes, I do.”

Chiara Giordano10 May 2022 16:01
1652194376

Speaking softly from the witness stand, Vardy gave her full name as Rebekah Vardy.

Her barrister has just taken her through a folder containing her signed witness statements.

Chiara Giordano10 May 2022 15:52
1652194130

Rebekah Vardy called to give evidence

Rebekah Vardy has just been called by her barrister to give evidence on the witness stand.

Chiara Giordano10 May 2022 15:48
1652193983

Rebekah Vardy had the ‘means, opportunity and motive’

Coleen Rooney’s barrister has said Rebekah Vardy had the “means, opportunity and motive” to be responsible for leaking the fake stories from Ms Rooney’s Instagram account.

Mr Sherborne told the court: “In short, we say Mrs Vardy had the means, she had the opportunity with her links to The Sun, and she had the motive to secretly pass on information from Mrs Rooney’s account.

“Mrs Vardy is responsible for the secret passing on if the information that is the subject of this case.”

Chiara Giordano10 May 2022 15:46
1652193604

‘Vardy’s reaction ... shows she was responsible for the leaks'

David Sherborne said that Rebekah Vardy's case has changed since her original claim.

"What was said at the time about possible alternatives is now not put forward by Mrs Vardy and that is because she and Ms Watt concocted a series of lies at the time," he told the court.

The barrister said it was "particularly telling" how Mrs Vardy and Caroline Watt reacted when Coleen Rooney said she suspected someone had leaked an incorrect story about a car crash, arguing they were "spooked".

"It is Mrs Vardy's reaction to this that shows she was responsible for the leaks," Mr Sherborne said.

Tom Ambrose10 May 2022 15:40

