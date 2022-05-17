(PA)

Wayne Rooney is expected to testify in the witness stand today in day six of Rebekah Vardy’s libel trial against Coleen Rooney.

England’s top goalscorer has so far kept a low profile in the battle between the two footballer’s wives.

He has turned up to court to support his wife everyday but has not made any comment or gestures that might give away how he is feeling, opting to stare directly ahead of him each day as people give evidence.

Ms Vardy, 39, is suing Ms Rooney, 35, for defamation after Ms Rooeny publicly accused the later of being the source of stories about her that were leaked to The Sun newspaper.

Ms Rooney finished giving her evidence to the High Court yesterday. In the witness box, she condemned Ms Vardy’s messages about her - which called her a c*** - “just evil” and “uncalled for”.

Ms Rooney said that she has “hated every minute” of the legal proceedings and branded her “Wagatha Christie” moniker “ridiculous”.