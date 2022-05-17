Rebekah Vardy trial - live: Wayne Rooney to take to the witness stand on day six
England’s top goalscorer to give evidence in day six of wife’s libel trial
Wayne Rooney is expected to testify in the witness stand today in day six of Rebekah Vardy’s libel trial against Coleen Rooney.
England’s top goalscorer has so far kept a low profile in the battle between the two footballer’s wives.
He has turned up to court to support his wife everyday but has not made any comment or gestures that might give away how he is feeling, opting to stare directly ahead of him each day as people give evidence.
Ms Vardy, 39, is suing Ms Rooney, 35, for defamation after Ms Rooeny publicly accused the later of being the source of stories about her that were leaked to The Sun newspaper.
Ms Rooney finished giving her evidence to the High Court yesterday. In the witness box, she condemned Ms Vardy’s messages about her - which called her a c*** - “just evil” and “uncalled for”.
Ms Rooney said that she has “hated every minute” of the legal proceedings and branded her “Wagatha Christie” moniker “ridiculous”.
Coleen Rooney told a court yesterday she believes Rebekah Vardy would attack herself in an anonymous column about “Wags” in The Sun to cover her tracks.
The 36-year-old said she believed the model was involved in the article in some way and would try and throw people off the scent.
Ms Rooney took the witness stand on Monday for her libel trial against Ms Vardy, which centres on the latter being accused of leaking private information about Ms Rooney to the press.
Ms Vardy denies the allegations and is suing her fellow footballer’s wife for libel.
What happened in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel case?
The libel case being fought between footballers’ wives Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy – married to Derby County manager Wayne Rooney and Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy respectively – has returned to the High Court in London and is continuing to excite interest.
Ms Rooney, 35, is being sued for defamation by Ms Vardy, 39, after she publicly accused the latter of being the source of stories about her that were leaked to The Sun newspaper.
The saga began on 19 October 201 when Ms Rooney took to Twitter to issue an astonishing attack on Ms Vardy, accusing her of betraying her confidence in pursuit of personal gain.
Key moments from day five
Coleen Rooney said that messages about her sent between Rebekah Vardy and her agent were “just evil” and “uncalled for”, during day five of Ms Vardy’s libel trial at the High Court.
Finishing her cross-examination on Monday morning, Ms Rooney said that she has “hated every minute” of the legal proceedings.
She branded her “Wagatha Christie” moniker “ridiculous” and said she didn’t tell anyone about her sting operation
What time will trial start today?
The trial is expected to kick off at 10am. It is starting thirty minutes earlier than usual because the court wants to get through all the defence witnesses today.
If all the defence witnesses testify today then expert witnesses will be called.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the “Wagatha Christie” libel trial, which is expected to see Wayne Rooney take to the witness stand today.
