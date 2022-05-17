✕ Close Rebekah Vardy moved to tears in witness box during second day of evidence

Rebekah Vardy’s husband Jamie has arrived at the high court in London as Wayne Rooney is expected to testify in the Wagatha Christie Case.

Today marks day six of Ms Vardy’s libel trial against Coleen Rooney, the wife of the former England international and Derby County manager.

Mr Rooney, England’s top goalscorer, has so far kept a low profile in the battle between the two footballer’s wives. Mr Vardy plays for Leicester City and has also represented the national side.

He has turned up to court to support his wife every day but has not made any comment or gestures that might give away how he is feeling, opting to stare directly ahead of him each day as people give evidence.

Ms Vardy, 39, is suing Ms Rooney, 35, for defamation after Ms Rooney publicly accused the latter of being the source of stories about her that were leaked to The Sun newspaper.