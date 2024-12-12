Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster pointed to the sky mid-match in a tribute to his cousin, a promising teenage footballer who died during a game.

Seventeen-year-old Kaylen Dennis died on the pitch during a Walthamstow Football Club match yesterday.

Walthamstow Football Club said: “We are devastated to learn of the passing away of one of our U23 players, Kaylen Dennis during a game.

“We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, teammates and everyone that knew him.”

After scoring the first goal against Millwall during a Championship match, Mr Brewster pointed his right finger to the sky.

“I want to dedicate that goal to my younger cousin,” he later told BBC Sheffield. “He passed away earlier today before the game, so that’s one for him and the family.

“It’s a very tough time for the family, but I played for him today, and I was very happy to come away with a goal, and that’s for him.”

open image in gallery Kaylen Dennis, 17, died during a Walthamstow Football Club fixture ( Bill Badger/Walthamstow FC )

Scott Chickelday, a striker coach who helps Premier League players, said Mr Dennis had “unbelievable talent”.

“Kaylen Dennis was not just a talented footballer but was a great character and person! God bless Kaylen fly high champ,” Mr Chickelday added.

The young footballer also received touching tributes from teams all over Walthamstow.

Walthamstow Reserves DC said: “A kid with the brightest future, beyond being a talented young footballer, he was a blessed young man.

“Our football family will gather around his family during this difficult time. Rest in perfect peace Kaylen Dennis,” the semi-pro club added.

Kaylen scored a screamer against our reserve team just a few weeks ago, hearing this news now is beyond sad.



Everyone at Hashtag would like to send our heartfelt condolences to Kaylen’s family, friends & everyone at Walthamstow 💙 — Hashtag United (@hashtagutd) December 11, 2024

His youth team, Ryan FC which runs more than 30 teams from under-6s to seniors, also paid a touching tribute.

“We are so upset and devastated at Ryan FC,” the team said.

“Kaylen started playing for us at 13 and we watched him progress into senior football playing for our partner club Walthamstow FC.

“His parents have been so supportive and all our thoughts are with them and their family.”